BURLINGTON, N.C. - It's that fun and spooky time of year again!

Halloween is right around the corner and you don't want to get caught without a festive costume.

Did you know Halloween costumes are big business for retailers?

In fact, according to a survey by the National Retail Federation, Americans are expected to spend $9 billion on Halloween.

The 2018 spending estimate includes $3.2 billion on costumes.

But, the truth is you can become your favorite character or create your own at prices that won't scare your wallet.

According to a recent Goodwill poll, thrift stores are the number one place where shoppers plan to find their DIY (Do It Yourself) costume materials this year.

About 56% of respondents said at least one person or pet in their family will be wearing a costume this Halloween, while 53% said they will decorate their home.

Goodwill has become a one stop shop for Halloween fans looking for affordable costumes and decorations.

When you shop at Goodwill, you are helping someone get a job.

Goodwill's mission is to help people in need reach their full potential through learning and the power of work.

To learn more about Halloween at Goodwill or for creative costume ideas that won't break the bank, click here.

