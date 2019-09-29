GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNC Greensboro Athletics is hosting the Inaugural 3-On-3 With The G On Saturday, Oct. 5 At Lebauer Park in Downtown Greensboro. The event is in anticipation of the 2019-20 UNCG Basketball Seasons.

The 10-Hour Event will give fans and community members alike the opportunity to participate In in a unique, all day 3-On-3 game. Teams will compete in 30-minute time slots with a running score throughout the duration of the day. All teams will be comprised of four members with three on the floor plus one substitution. Interested players may sign up as individuals and be assigned a team or sign up a whole team at once. Time slots will be allocated based upon age groups.

For more info call 336-334-3250 or visit their website. There will also be giveaways, activities, and meet and greets with the basketball team.