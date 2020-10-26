Make your holidays bright with poinsettias

Order beautiful poinsettia plants in a variety of sizes and colors and help the Junior League of High Point's community mission

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Whether it is too early for holiday music or to start decorating for Christmas is debatable. But we should all be able to agree that it is never a bad idea to plan ahead.

Part of that is ordering your poinsettias before the holiday season gets started! The Junior League of High Point is taking your orders right now.

Crystal Staley is the JLHP committee chair for the poinsettia fundraiser. This year, Staley says they have three colors available in four sizes. "We have red, white, and pink," Staley said. "All colors come in 6, 8, and 10 inches, but we also have red in 4 inches this year which we call our minis and those are new to the league this year."

The sizes and prices are as follows:

4 inches - $5

6 inches - $10

8 inches - $20

10 inches - $26

While the plants will definitely get you in the holiday spirit, it is also one of the Junior League of High Point's biggest fundraisers to put money right back into the High Point community.

"It's so successful for us and we're able to bring it back year after year because of the quality of the plants and the customers who believe in our mission and want to support us while also getting something very beautiful to decorate for the holidays," said Rebecca McCarter, the Junior League of High Point's president.

You need to put your order in by Monday, November 2 and they'll be ready for you to pick up on December 4 and 5 at the High Point University Community Center. Prices for the poinsettias start at $5.