WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Jurassic age will come alive as the Jurassic Quest event invades the Winston-Salem fairgrounds.

The event brings the largest exhibition of life-size, moving, museum quality dinosaurs to communities.

There are also scientific activities and rides for kids to enjoy.

Jurassic Quest runs July 26th-28th at the Winston-Salem fairgrounds. Friday gates are open from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday the event runs from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

