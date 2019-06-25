WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The unemployment rate for people with a disability is much higher compared to those with no disability.

A report by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the unemployment rate for people with a disability stood at 8% in 2018.

That's more than twice the rate of those with no disability at 3.7%.

The report also shows workers with a disability were more likely to be employed part-time than those with no disability.

in 2018, 31% of workers with a disability usually worked part-time, compared with 17% of those without a disability.

The majority of people with a disability worked part-time due to hours being cut or not being able to find a full-time job.

"Moji Coffee and More" is a brand new coffee shop working to fight disability employment issues, specifically in Winston-Salem.

Moji is more than a coffee shop, It's a non-charitable organization geared towards offering employment opportunities to those with special needs.

The shop reportedly plans to employ 20 to 23 part-time "Mojistas" as well as a few supervisors.

You can expect to find your favorite cup of joe, hot tea, frappes, and smoothies. The shop also plans to sell artwork to the public.

"Moji Coffee and More" held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, June 22 to celebrate their grand opening.

It is located at 690 N. Trade St. in downtown Winston-Salem.