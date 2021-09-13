It's a wrap! The truth about waist trainers and weight loss

A DIY plastic wrap fitness trend promises a tighter core, but does it work? Health and fitness expert Lynch Hunt shares the answer and a warning.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Shortcuts, fast results, and quick hacks! When it comes to weight loss everybody is looking to get the best results in the shortest amount of time.

A certified fitness trainer will tell you, for lasting results you have to put in the work and cutting corners is not an option.

The age old concept is challenged as videos of people using saran wrap and other items you probably have in your kitchen trend online showing different ways to tone up. One video grabbed a Good Morning Show viewer's attention.

Sheree Adams said, "I was searching for weight loss and fitness tips and stumbled on a lady working out with plastic wrap around her stomach. Does that work? Or is it just another TikTok trick?"

We took that question to health and fitness expert Lynch Hunt, but his answer comes with a warning.

"Wraps and waist trainers, provide temporary reduction in weight and bloat through water loss, but they don't provide any long term fat reduction or improvement in cellulite," said Hunt, who owns AWOL Fitness in Greensboro.

"The science behind these wraps and waist trainers is all about raising your core body temperature because the body starts to sweat when you raise your internal body temperature 1 to 2 degrees. The more you sweat, the better you get, simply because the sweat results in the loss of water weight. So if you step on the scale right after working out with the wrap or the waist trainer on, the number is going to be lower than it was the day before," sadi Hunt.

While the immediate gratification might be appeasing, Hunt said it can cause significant problems including short term dehydration.

"Dehydration can harm your overall skin quality not to mention it can cause weakness, dizziness and confusion. The wraps can clog your pores and lead to breakouts and rashes, plus the warm moist environment created by the wrap is perfect for harboring bacterial and fungal infections, especially if this is repeated frequently. At the end of the day, exercise and healthy diet remain the safest and most effective way to maintain belly fat and reduce weight."