GREENSBORO, N.C. - The NCAA Division III Men's Golf Championships is back.

The Greensboro Sports Commission and Guilford College are co-hosting the event at the Grandover Resort & Spa in Greensboro.

The Grandover is a popular destination for the event.

It has two championship-caliber courses at one location.

Past championships have been held in cities where courses were anywhere from 30 to 60 minutes apart.

More than 200 of the best men's college golfers are competing for national team and individual titles.

Nearly 50 colleges and universities from across the nation are represented, including teams from Greensboro College and Guilford College.

Greensboro College is ranked 14th nationally and won the 2011 tournament at Grandover.

Guilford College is ranked 8th nationally and won in 2002 and 2005.

Methodist University in Fayetteville and North Carolina Wesleyan in Rocky Mount are also participating in the championship game.

The Division III Men's Championships is the latest in a line of prominent golf events headed to the Triad this year.

Other notable competitions include the ACC Women's Golf Championships, Carolinas Golf Association Senior Amateur Championship, American Junior Golf Association Wyndham Invitational, and the PGA Wyndham Championship.

The NCAA Division III Men's Golf Championships started on Tuesday and ends on Friday.

For more information about NCAA Division III Men's Golf Championships , click here.

