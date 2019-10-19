You can have more fun on pasta night by creating an at-home Pasta Bar filled with your favorite type of noodles, sauces, and toppings. Chef David Baldwin from Olive Garden joins us this morning to walk us through the set up. He'll also be teaching us how to make the restaurant's iconic Alfredo sauce.

Olive Garden’s Alfredo Sauce

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Serving size: 4

Ingredients:

· 3 oz wt butter

· 1 TBSP Garlic

· 2 TBSP All Purpose Flour

· 1 1/2 cup milk

· 1 1/2 cup heavy cream

· 1/2 cup imported Parmesan cheese, grated

· 1/2 cup imported Romano cheese, grated

· Salt and black pepper to taste

Directions:

· Sautee the butter and garlic in a saucepan on medium heat. Cook for 1 minute, stirring occasionally.

· Add the remaining ingredients to saucepan and stir occasionally until the sauce begins to simmer. Remove from heat.

· Serve the Alfredo sauce with your Pot Pie or over your favorite pasta, like fettuccine, linguine or bow tie.