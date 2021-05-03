March into spring with new recipes from Our State Magazine

This month’s issue features great wrap and sandwich recipes perfect for a road trip!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Our State Magazine is back with a new issue for March, once again featuring all that is great about North Carolina, including some delicious food!

As spring arrives you may be itching to take a road trip and this month's magazine features some recipes for sandwiches and wraps, perfect to take with you.

Chef Lynn Wells stopped by the Good Morning Show to show off some of the recipes, including how to make a Grilled Pork Tenderloin Wrap.

Yield: 6 servings.

Pork:

1 pound pork tenderloin

½ cup honey mustard

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground chili powder

Slaw:

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

Juice from 2 limes

2 tablespoons of honey

1 teaspoon salt

1 small head of cabbage, shredded

1 red bell pepper, sliced lengthwise into thin strips

1 sweet onion, cut in half and sliced thin

½ cup fresh cilantro, chopped

2 cups of sweet frozen corn, thawed

1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and diced

6 (10-inch) flour tortillas

Cilantro (for garnish)

Texas Pete or other hot sauce

Pork rinds, crushed (optional)

For the pork: In a small bowl, mix together honey mustard, cumin, and chili powder. Rub mixture evenly over tenderloin. Place tenderloin in a Ziploc bag and marinate in refrigerator for 30 minutes to 1 hour.

Preheat grill to medium to medium-high heat, 10 to 15 minutes. Make sure grill grate is cleaned and oiled. Remove tenderloin from bag and place on a baking sheet to rest at room temperature while grill is heating.

Place tenderloin on grill and close the lid. Grill for 7 minutes. After 7 minutes, open the grill, flip tenderloin over and continue cooking for an additional 7 minutes with grill lid closed. With the lid closed, turn off heat and allow pork to cook with residual heat for an additional 5 minutes. Check temperature at the thickest part of the pork, which should read 145°.

Remove pork from grill and place on a clean baking sheet. Cover with foil. Allow pork to rest at room temperature for 5 minutes before slicing.

For the slaw: In a small mixing bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, lime juice, honey, and salt. In a large mixing bowl, combine shredded cabbage, red pepper, onion, cilantro, corn, and jalapeño. Pour dressing over cabbage mixture and toss until all ingredients are coated with dressing. Taste and adjust salt.