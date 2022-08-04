Peep these delicious options for Easter brunch or dinner

Peep these four delicious options for Easter brunch or dinner! The recipes are featured in the April edition of "Our State" Magazine

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Decorating Easter Eggs and watching children find them is just part of the Easter tradition North Carolina families enjoy.

For the eggs that you don't plan to die, Our State magazine has four delicious options to make them the star of your Easter brunch or dinner and that includes dessert.

Chef Lynn Wells is the recipe developer for Our State. Wells demonstrated how to make a breakfast burrito and a homemade spicy avocado salsa.

"We rolled the classic breakfast ingredients plus a spicy salsa into one packed burrito," said Wells.

The April edition also includes recipes for Vegetable Frittata, Egg Fried Rice with Cabbage & Peanuts, and Egg Custard Tarts.

The recipe for Chef Lynn's breakfast burritos is included in this story. You can find the other recipes here. This month's issue is also out on stands in stores across North Carolina.

Breakfast Burritos:

For the salsa:

2 ripe avocados, diced

1 sweet red bell pepper, diced

2 green onions, thinly sliced

1 clove of garlic, minced

1 jalapeño pepper, seeded and minced

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

½ teaspoon salt

¼ cup fresh chopped cilantro

For the burritos:

6 large eggs

¼ teaspoon smoked paprika

½ teaspoon salt

1 pound hot ground breakfast sausage

8 ounces shredded Monterey Jack cheese

4 (12-inch) flour tortillas

Vegetable oil

For the salsa: Place all ingredients in a medium bowl and mix to combine. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate.

For the burritos: In a medium bowl, whisk eggs with smoked paprika and salt. Set aside.

Cook sausage in a large nonstick pan over medium-high heat. Stir frequently, until browned, 4 to 5 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer sausage from the pan to a plate, leaving the drippings in the pan. Reduce heat to low. Add eggs and soft scramble until eggs are just cooked through. Transfer eggs to a plate.

To assemble: Spoon about ¼ cup of salsa onto the center of each tortilla, followed by a quarter of the sausage, a quarter of the eggs, and 2 ounces or ¼ cup of cheese. Fold in the sides of the tortilla over the filling and roll, tucking in the edges as you go.

Lightly coat a nonstick pan with oil and set over medium heat. When the pan is hot, add the burritos, seam side down. Cook under cover until the bottom of the burritos are golden brown, about 3 minutes. Flip the burritos over and continue cooking, covered, until lightly toasted. Serve warm.