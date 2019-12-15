BURLINGTON, N.C. — Every year, the Piedmont Rescue Mission holds a Community Christmas Meal for anyone in need of a good meal in the Triad.

They serve about 500-600 people every year at the event.

On Saturday December 21, they're inviting the public to their meal. It starts at 11:00 a.m. at their shelter on 1519 North Mebane Street in Burlington.

Not only do they feed families, they also give out hundreds of coats and toys! Everything is free to anyone in need.

Everything they hand out has been donated to the mission from the community.

They are running short on bikes this year in comparison to years' past. If you like to donate or if you're interested in volunteering call 336-229-6995.