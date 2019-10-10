GREENSBORO, N.C. — It was ready, set, READ! The Good Morning Show team took their Read 2 Succeed program on the road to Reedy Fork Elementary School in Greensboro. The students were ready to have fun and learn more about reading!

From start to finish the kids and teachers were excited to sing, dance and read with Meghann Mollerus, Maddie Gardner and Christian Morgan. Reedy Fork highlighted some amazing readers in all grades.

The Read 2 Succeed program shared our message that reading will take kids anywhere they want to go in life. We can't wait for our next program!