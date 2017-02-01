Rev. Al Sharpton and Dr. Johnetta Cole are among the notable speakers featured in Greensboro's Civil Rights Speaker Series

The four-part series hosted by the ICRCM will feature civic leaders who have made significant contributions to the Civil Rights Movement

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A dynamic lineup of notable speakers will participate in the International Civil Rights Center and Museum's Inaugural Speaker Series during Black History Month. The list of legendary civic leaders includes civil rights advocate Rev. Al Sharpton, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Andrew Young, Rev. Dr. James Lawson, and Dr. Johnnetta Cole, a familiar face in the Triad, who served as Bennett College's president from 2002 to 2007.

The four-part series will feature these legendary civic leaders who have significantly contributed to the Civil Rights Movement. Through their experiences and first-hand accounts, John Swaine, the C-E-O of the International Civil Rights Center and Museum, says the community will gain a deeper understanding of the movement's impact both then in now.

The speaker series begins Tuesday, Jan. 31, the day before the nation will honor the 63rd anniversary of the Sit-in Movement. On Feb. 1, 1960, four North Carolina A&T State University students began their non-violent protest to desegregate the F.W. Woolworth's lunch counter in Greensboro.

Rev. Al Sharpton will focus on his book, Righteous Troublemakers: Untold Stories of the Social Justice Movement in America. It will be held in the Annie Merner Pfeiffer Chapel on the campus of Bennett College, which has served as a place of assembly for civil rights conversations.

On Wednesday, Feb. 8, the featured speaker will be former Ambassador Andrew Young, who will discuss the book, The Many Lives of Andrew Young, at UNCG's Elliott University Center Auditorium at 6 p.m.

On Wednesday, Feb. 15, starting at 6 p.m., Dr. Johnnetta Cole, former president of Bennett College, will engage in conversation about her book, Racism in American Public Life: A Call for Action, at Bennett's Annie Merner Pfeiffer Chapel.

To close the Speaker Series, on Wednesday, Feb. 22, Rev. Dr. James Lawson will be interviewed about his classic book, Revolutionary Nonviolence. This program will take place at Guilford College's Dana Auditorium at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available at $50 or $175 for the entire series. Click here for further information and to purchase tickets.