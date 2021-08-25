School is back in session: freebies, resources, and other ways to save this year

There are extra resources available to help this school year including free lunch and breakfast for students in GCS, ABSS, and WSFCS K-12 schools

GREENSBORO, N.C. — School is back in session, busses are on the roads again and students are learning in classrooms for the first time in more than a year.

We all know school is different. Parents have a range of opinions on how to safely return students to school buildings, but the keyword is safety. Money expert Ja'Net Adams says there are also other things to consider, including how to save on all the additional safety supplies you're buying.

"Parents and guardians are spending more money this year to make sure their students are safe. Students in grades K through 12 not only have to buy tissues this year but also hand sanitizers, Clorox wipes, and masks to last throughout the year," said Adams, who wrote the book, The Money Attractor.

Adams shared some freebies, resources, and other ways to save this year.

Safety First:

"Not only are parents of younger students having to foot the bill on safety items, but those with college students had to prepare dorm rooms with extra snacks because their students will be spending more time in their rooms because of campus safety protocols," said Adams.

You can find instant savings now that the first week of school is underway. Retailers are discounting many back-to-school supplies and there are several community organizations that are continuing to give them to families for free.

Extra Resources:

There are also extra resources available to help ease the financial strain the school year may bring.

"For some K-12 schools, there will be free breakfast and lunch provided for every student," said Adams.

Participating school districts include Guilford County Schools, Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools, and Alamance Burlington Schools. You can check with your school district to find out if there are also providing free meals this year.

"There is also the pandemic EBT funds that will continue for a lot of parents to help with groceries. For college students, there are some colleges that still have stimulus funds to help with tuition gaps, books, and any other needs. Make sure to know all of the resources available to you," said Adams.

Nothing Lasts Forever:

"Everything has an expiration date. I am sure that this will be the last year for these extra resources," said Adams.

If you have relied on these resources for the past year then Adams says it is time to start figuring out a replacement.