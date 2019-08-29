GREENSBORO, N.C. — Back to school season is in full swing.

State and local law enforcement agencies are sending a reminder to motorists to watch out for school buses, children, and teens on the roads.

In fact, research shows, the greatest risk to a child is not riding a bus, but approaching or leaving one.

According to Transportation Research Board, 100 children are killed and 25,000 others hurt in school zone accidents each year.

You can help protect children and teens in and around school zones by practicing basic back-to-school safety tips.

School Zone Driving Safety Tips:

Be on the lookout for school zone signals and ALWAYS obey the speed limits.

When entering a school zone, be sure to slow down and obey all traffic laws.

Always stop for school busses that are loading or unloading children.

Watch out for school crossing guards and obey their signals.

Be aware of and watch out for children near schools, bus stops, sidewalks, in the streets, in school parking lots, etc.

Never pass other vehicles while driving in a school zone.

Never change lanes while driving in a school zone.

Never make U-Turns while driving in a school zone.

Never text while driving in a school zone.

Avoid using a cell phone, unless it is completely hands-free, while driving in a school zone.

Unless licensed to do so, never use handicap or emergency vehicle lanes or spaces to drop off or pick up children at school.

Riding Your Bike to School:

Check with the school to make sure your child is allowed to ride their bicycle to school. Some schools do not allow students to ride bicycles to school until they reach a specific grade.

Make sure your child always wears a bicycle helmet! Failure to wear one could result in a traffic citation. Furthermore, in the event of an accident, helmets reduce the risk of head injury by as much as 85 percent.

Obey the rules of the road; the rules are the same for all vehicles, including bicycles.

Always stay on the right-hand side of the road and ride in the same direction as traffic.

Be sure your child know and uses all of the appropriate hand signals.

Choose the safest route between home and school and practice it with children until they can demonstrate traffic safety awareness.

If possible, try to ride with someone else. There is safety in numbers.

Walking to School:

Leave early enough to arrive at school at least 10 minutes prior to the start of school.

Use the same route every day and never use shortcuts.

Go straight home after school. Do not go anywhere else without permission.

Always use public sidewalks and streets when walking to school.

Demonstrate traffic safety awareness and pick the safest route between your home and the school and practice walking it with your children.

Try and walk to school with other students. There is strength in numbers.

Teach your children to recognize and obey traffic signals, signs, and pavement markings.

Only cross streets at designated crosswalks, street corners and traffic controlled intersections.

Always look both ways before crossing the street and never enter streets from between obstacles like parked cars, shrubbery, signs, etc.

Always walk and never run across intersections.

Avoid talking to strangers. Teach your children to get distance between themselves and anyone who tries to approach or make contact with them.

If a stranger does approach your child, make sure they know to immediately report the incident to you or a teacher.

Teach your children to never get into a vehicle with anyone, even if they know them, without your permission.

School Bus Safety: