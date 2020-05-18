BURLINGTON, N.C. — When you think about senior portraits, you probably don't think about 70-, 80-, or 90-year-old grandparents wearing graduation regalia.

The staff at Brookdale Assisted Living in Burlington arranged a timeless photoshoot to have fun with their senior residents while celebrating the graduating class of 2020.

With borrowed caps and gowns, a backdrop, and cellphone camera, Holly George captured their smiles as a way to spread cheer during such uncertain times.

"One of the residents did tell me that her granddaughter was graduating high school this year and just picked a college to go to and so she was super excited to be able to share this with her granddaughter," said George who is the facility's Associate Executive Director.

George said the COVID-19 crisis has forced graduates to miss out on major milestones, while senior citizens are missing out on visits from family. She said it's a great time for them to come together to support one another.

"I decided to make this project to spread some positivity into senior living and seniors graduating. I feel it necessary to honestly spread joy and a form of happiness," George said.

The Brookdale seniors also posed with giant whiteboards offering great advice for the graduating class.

The seniors wrote messages including, "Stay Humble," "Do Your Best," and "Put your faith and trust in God."

Brookdale is the largest senior living community in the United States with around 800 communities. When George and the staff at the Burlington living facility finish the photos, they're sending the idea to other Brookdale locations in the hopes it will start a new trend.

You can see all of the senior portraits and their messages for the class of 2020 on the Brookdale Burlington Facebook page.