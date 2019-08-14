FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — North Carolina is no stranger to severe weather, such as thunderstorms.

According to the American Red Cross, a thunderstorm is considered severe if it produces hail at least 1 inch in diameter or has wind gusts of at least 58 miles per hour.

Every thunderstorm produces lightning, which kills more people each year than tornadoes or hurricanes.

Heavy rain from thunderstorms can cause flash flooding, damaging homes, businesses, and vehicles.

High winds from thunderstorms can also damage homes, knock down trees, and cause widespread power outages.

The American Red Cross offers a number of safety severe weather preparedness safety tips.