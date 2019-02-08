Many visitors dub Disney World the happiest place on earth, but apparently not for a mom of a three-year-old boy.whom we told you about earlier this week. The mother wrote a profanity-laced post that went viral on twitter, saying millenials without children should be banned from Disney World.

Banning childless adults isn't the solution. A better solution is to plan around the time kids and adults will be at the parks. Kids are usually early risers and go to sleep early so parents can go early morning and leave late afternoon or early evening when more childless adults will be visiting. Obviously, there will be overlap. And this isn't going to work for everyone so patience is a must. Parks could have certain times of the day that are designated for kids and adults only.

A possible solution to long wait lines is that there could be two lines - one designated for adults only and the other line for families. This would be a management decision and there are logistics to consider, but it could be a solution for the most congested lines and locations within the parks.

In the meantime, everyone should remember that amusements parks are for people of all ages. The responsibility falls on the whoever has the problem. So if parents want to avoid adults without kids than parents have to find ways to work around adults. And parents should plan when their kids are more agreeable and easier to divert their attention. Have snacks and drinks available. Avoid certain areas in the parks that are more enticing to their kids. Amusement parks can be a sensory overload for kids - loud noises (fireworks, music), crowded places, and weather conditions (rain, heat) because there's a lot of outdoor walking. Preventing as many problems as possible might be more exhausting, but it just might save your sanity from kid meltdowns.

