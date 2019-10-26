JAMESTOWN, N.C. — William and Sidney are back in studio with more delicious recipes that are perfect for fall!
Southern Style Pintos
Ingredients:
- 1-lb bag of pinto beans
- 1/8 tsp black pepper
- Dice 1/2 Onion
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 cup of canola
- 1 Tbsp sugar
Directions:
- Remove all pebbles and debris
- Triple wash pinto beans and soak overnight
- Boil pintos in on gallon of water/ onions for 1 hour and twenty minutes covered.
- Add seasoning, reduce heat and cook until desired tenderness