JAMESTOWN, N.C. — William and Sidney are back in studio with more delicious recipes that are perfect for fall! 

Southern Style Pintos

Ingredients:

  • 1-lb bag of pinto beans
  • 1/8 tsp black pepper
  • Dice 1/2 Onion
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup of canola
  • 1 Tbsp sugar

Directions:

  • Remove all pebbles and debris
  • Triple wash pinto beans and soak overnight
  • Boil pintos in on gallon of water/ onions for 1 hour and twenty minutes covered.
  • Add seasoning, reduce heat and cook until desired tenderness