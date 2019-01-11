In our viewing area last night, we had a tornado warning where everyone was advised to find shelter. One second everything seemed calm and then the next second, phones lit up with tornado warnings. Sudden rushes to get your kids to a safe place can be a bit chaotic if they don't see the urgency.

As the parent, you have to set the lead. Your kids will see your seriousness in your facial expressions and body language and will hear it in your voice. Let me give you an example, last night I had three teens in our home (2 of which are mine). Everyone was scattered in the kitchen and den when my phone lit up with the tornado warning and take shelter. I told all three of them to go into our storm closet. Even though they could hear the rain and wind pelleting the windows, I got a couple of looks and "Do we really have to?" I said, "Yes, move." My point is that your kids will respond to your signals.

As the storm settles, they might start to get ansy and want to get out of the safe spot. The best way to minimize this is to be prepared. This means to have your safe spot equipped with supplies - water, snack, games. Having these supplies can help ease their boredom and impatience. If don't have anything in your safe spot then it's all about imagination and creativity. You and your games can make up games such as "what's in the living room that begins with the letter C".

After the storm if your kids don't see any damage then they might think that you're over-reacting. If they do, explain that you all are lucky. You can show them damage via photos or news stories of other areas in your city that suffered damage. And let them know that's better to be safe than sorry as the saying goes.

Share your thoughts on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb-Body Language Expert. Write a message on my timeline and I'll get back to you.