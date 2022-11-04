'The pandemic caused anxiety and depression in all of us!' New health initiative promotes mental health fitness

The Million Pound Challenge health initiative gives the community resources and information to heal from the pandemic's devastating effects

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It should not be a surprise that people gained weight during the pandemic. Everyone was isolated at home with their fridges and pantries to keep them company. Mental health also took a big hit for the same reasons as job loss and financial stress triggered depression and anxiety.

Health and wellness expert Lynch Hunt is focused on finding a way to help people heal from all the burdens the pandemic dumped on the community. This month he unveiled a new partnership to combat the effects.

"The Million Pound Challenge is a health initiative where we work together to help people get the resources and information they need to heal post-pandemic from all of the things that have plagued us these last two years," Hunt said.

Hunt owns two A.W.O.L. Fitness locations in Greensboro. He saw mental health and physical wellness take a noticeable hit during the pandemic.

"Experiencing these drastic circumstances so fast and in such a short amount of time caused anxiety and depression in our families. Anxiety and depression have doubled in children since the onset of the global pandemic," Hunt said.

Mental health and fitness are the focus because one impacts the other.

"When we get anxious or depressed we turn to bad eating and those bad food choices turn into weight gain and that turns into obesity and then into illness and chronic illness," Hunt said.

Hunt is partnering with other mental health and wellness organizations to offer information, resources, and programs, whether it's counseling or exercise.

"For example, anyone who is involved with our Million Pound Challenge can log on to a therapy session with a Zoom link and get the information we need to deal with one too many bad days," he said.

He hopes by bringing the community together to fight this common enemy people will start to heal.

"We want people to get into the best shape and health of their lives," said Hunt. "When you transform your body your mind starts to change as well and that's how we can start the process and be the change you want to see in the world."

Hunt is actively recruiting organizations, health providers, counselors, and children's groups to partner with him on the Million Pound Challenge.