HIGH POINT, N.C. -- On Friday, November 16th, High Point residents will begin to hear bells ringing around the triad, as The Salvation Army of High Point begins their Red Kettle Kickoff!

The Salvation Army of High Point will officially begin setting out red kettles and ringing bells on Friday, November 16th. As food and clothing needs continue to rise in our community, it is essential to start raising money as early as possible. By starting the week before Thanksgiving this year, The Salvation Army of High Point hopes to raise enough funds to help hundreds of extra families in need this coming year.

"The money raised in the Red Kettles enables us to provide resources for families in financial crisis, not just at Christmas, but throughout the entire year ahead," said Major Gary Sturdivant, Commanding Officer for The Salvation Army of High Point. "In order to meet the budgeted need of our social services programs, we need to raise $150,000 through the Red Kettle Campaign in 2018."

Volunteer opportunities are available for local companies, businesses, churches, and civic groups who are interested in ringing bells, by calling 336-881-5400. The Salvation Army is also hiring seasonal bell ringers. To apply, please visit 301 West Green Drive, High Point, NC 27260.

