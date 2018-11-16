WFMYNews2 -- He finished in the top 4 of season 11 of "The Voice" and she's a Nashville favorite who performs over 240 shows a year and you can see them this weekend.

Josh Gallegher and Taryn Papa will be playing at Penrose COuntry Club in Reidsville this Saturday night and they are excited to make this stop on their tour.

Josh had a number one hit called "How Bout You" and was coached by Adam Levine and Blake Shelton on "The Voice".

Taryn is a Nashville performer who plays over 200 shows per year.

Tickets are $30 but that includes both dinner AND the show. It all starts at 6pm on Saturday November 17, 2018 at Penrose Country Club. They are located at 1622 Country Club Rd in Reidsville. You can buy tickets at the door.

