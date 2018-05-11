GREENSBORO, NC -- A wise woman in ruby slippers once said, 'There's no place like home.' We'll take her at her word but this month there's no place like the Carolina Theatre to see the classic show "The Wizard of Oz."

The Community Theatre of Greensboro is putting on the production for the 24th year. It's a fan-favorite and a classic that's sure to bring back fond memories. The Good Morning Show got a first look at the show. You can see those clips below.

To learn more about show times and tickets click here.

© 2018 WFMY