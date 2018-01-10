VERIFY QUESTION

They're the flowers of fall, popping up all over neighborhoods and bringing the spirit of the season. We're talking about Chrysanthemums (mums), or daises. Are these picturesque flowers poisonous to pets?

Our sources conclude yes, mums are toxic to pets, particularly dogs, cats and horses. Symptoms of ingesting the flower include vomiting, diarrhea, hyper-salivation, incoordination and skin inflammation. Typically, the mums are not deadly, but pet parents should call their veterinarians right away.

Mums are not among the Pet Poison Helpline's top 10 most-poisonous. They include the autumn crocus, azalea, cyclamen, kalanchoe, certain lilies, oleander, daffodils, dieffenbachia, tulips and the sago palm.

The Pet Poison Helpline number is 855-764-7661, and the e-mail address is info@petpoisonhelpline.com

Mums, along with a slew of other plants, are toxic to pets. Keep your furry friends away from fall flowers.

