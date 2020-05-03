BURLINGTON, N.C. — Every tax season you probably look forward to getting money back but paying up front to get them done can be a major drag!

A free program at the United Way helps you file on time without paying anything out of pocket.

WFMY News 2’s Tracey McCain went to the United Way of Alamance County to see why the VITA program is so vital to the community.

If you haven’t filed your taxes yet, you have until April 15 and the VITA program can help you get it done.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance is a partnership among many groups including the United Way. The office on East Front Street in Burlington is a go-to spot for hundreds of families during tax time.

“They’re saving so much money by having us prepare it for them which is really cool! It’s a good feeling,” said Elon University Student and VITA volunteer Will Farnum.

The program gives accounting students like Farnum a chance to use their skills to become certified and prepare taxes under supervision. The program’s biggest perk is that it saves families who qualify money, allowing them to file for free.

“This program is 100% free for people. We will come in, prepare your taxes and then E-file them for you,” said Farnum.

Heidi Norwick is the president of the local nonprofit. She says the organization is a game-changer for the community.

The United Way of Alamance County pours support and assistance into the community through initiatives like the VITA program and countless others.

“Last year we did 587 returns and brought back over $540,000 to people in Alamance County. This year we hope to double that,” said Norwick.

The United Way of Alamance County has six locations where volunteers will prepare and file your taxes for free. You can click here for the complete list.

The numbers show the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program works. But Norwick explains why the United Way is so critical for the community.

“About 38,000 people last year were touched by funding and services that United Way helped support, so it’s scary to think about what would happen if we were here.”

Those who earned $56,000 or less in 2019 are eligible for the VITA program free of charge.

For information on how to make an appointment and what to bring, click here.

You can help keep United Way Programs going by supporting a very special event this month. The Taste of Alamance features tasty food and drinks from several local restaurants all to benefit the United Way of Alamance County.

You can eat and drink for $30 on Monday, March 30, 2020 at 5 p.m. The event will be held in the downtown area near Spring and Lexington in Burlington.

For more information about the Taste of Alamance event, click here.