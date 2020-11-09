Never Forget: Recognizing 9/11 National Day of Service and Remembrance amid the COVID-19 pandemic

The 9/11 Day service projects will be highlighted during a virtual gathering from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Friday, September 11th via Zoom.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — September 11th is “National Day of Service and Remembrance.” It’s a time for Americans to honor and remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost during the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001. Even though America is facing an on-going health crisis, you can still pay tribute through service.

“These projects, most of which can be accomplished from home by volunteers of any age, including youth, are a great way to honor 9/11, while also highlighting the power of youth service,” said Sarina Horner, the 16 year-old co-founder of the Forsyth County Young Leaders Program. “I’m excited by the momentum that the Youth Engagement Coalition has created in just over the month since its launch during a virtual community Town Hall in early August. The goals of the Coalition are to increase the number of youth serving in Forsyth County, while simultaneously also creating more opportunities for them to work with more organizations.”

On this day, Americans across the country are called to volunteer in their local communities in tribute to the individuals lost and injured in the attacks, first responders, and the many who have risen in service to defend freedom. @WFMY #Get2It #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/cU3pSESMSd — kandacereddtv (@KandaceReddTV) September 11, 2020

During these difficult times, volunteers are needed to make and deliver reusable masks for local nonprofits. Volunteers are also needed to write thank you cards to medical personnel, first responders and teachers working to help slow the spread of COVID-19. You can also serve by reaching out to seniors or working in the community garden in the Boston-Thurmond neighborhood.

The 9/11 Day service projects will be highlighted during a virtual gathering from 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Friday, September 11th via Zoom. Members of the public are invited to attend, although registration is required. During the event, a mini-grant program to support other youth-led service projects throughout the year will be announced.