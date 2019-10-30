GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fall...has you falling into your closet to find something to wear. Depending on the day, it's either a balmy 80 degrees or a blustery 50, and how you feel depends on where you stand -- the sun or the shade.

VERIFY QUESTION

Does it feel colder in the shade in the fall than it does in the summer?

VERIFY SOURCE

Meteorologist Terran Kirksey

VERIFY PROCESS

Kirksey explained yes, in general, shade in the fall feels colder than shade in the summer, though it depends on the dew point on a particular day.

"A typical fall or winter day usually has lower dew points than a summer day, or in other words, summer is more humid than fall. Higher dew point days will feel warmer than lower dew point days, all other variables being equal."

That said, Kirksey said official temperatures are taken in the shade, so the feels-like temperatures are reflective of how it feels in the shade, as opposed to how it feels in the sun.

"Standing in direct sunlight can feel 10 to 15 degrees (or more) warmer than the shade, not because the actual temperature is warmer, but because of the direct solar energy from the sun touching your skin," he said.

Terran Kirksey via WFMY News 2

VERIFY CONCLUSION

Yes, you'll likely feel colder standing in the shade in the fall than you will standing in the shade in the summer.

Do you have a VERIFY inquiry? Submit a post, screen grab or selfie video of the inquiry to Meghann Mollerus via:

Facebook: Meghann Mollerus News

Twitter: @MeghannMollerus

E-mail: Mmollerus@wfmy.com