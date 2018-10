WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- If you see something, say something! That's one of the key points from WFMY's 2 Stop Bullying program.

The Good Morning Show is taking that message to different elementary schools during Bullying Awareness Month. We know if we can stop even one child from being attacked or targeted then we've made a difference.

Every week we ask kids to do their part to be a friend and not a bully. The kids at Meadowlark Elementary in Winston-Salem really get it. Take a look!

