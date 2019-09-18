WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Fire Department has a new HAZMAT truck.

It's a 2018, 4-door Freightliner Tractor with Hackney single axle trailer.

The vehicle comes with an integrated office with charging capabilities for meters, radios and other instruments.

The office is also equipped with video monitors to view the activities of HAZMAT techs inside a hazardous environment.

Fire officials say the truck carries a price tag of more than $470,000.

That includes the trailer, tractor, radios, and computers.

The new HAZMAT truck is also equipped with an Infrared Spectrometer that is used to identify hazardous materials.

You will also find four and five gas monitors, chlorine kits, Level A hazmat suits, foam, absorbents and decontamination tools.

The HAZMAT team was created in 1991 as a unit of the Winston-Salem Fire Department along with financial support from Forsyth County.

The team was staffed by personnel at Fire Stations 17 and 12.

The HAZMAT team responds to all calls for assistance in Winston-Salem and Forsyth County.

Fire officials say the team is focused on preparation through site-surveys, training, and response to control the release of hazardous materials at both fixed sites and transportation related incidents.