RALEIGH, NC (WFMY) -- As a result of the increased populations of mosquitoes caused by flooding from Hurricane Florence, Governor Roy Cooper has ordered $4 million to fund mosquito control efforts in counties currently under a major disaster declaration.

To help local communities in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence, I’ve directed state funds for mosquito control efforts to protect people who live in hard-hit areas.

Gov. Cooper said.

The Counties Affected: Bladen, Beaufort, Brunswick, Carteret, Columbus, Craven, Cumberland, Duplin, Harnett, Hoke, Hyde, Johnston, Jones, Lee, Lenoir, Moore, New Hanover, Onslow, Pamlico, Pender, Pitt, Richmond, Robeson, Sampson, Scotland, Wayne, and Wilson.

Funding will make it possible for control efforts to begin as soon as Thursday. Each county’s allocation will be based on their share of the total acreage requiring mosquito treatment in the counties.

The counties will not be asked to share in the cost for these services up to their specific allocation amount.

They will have the flexibility to determine the most appropriate means to provide this service.

I’m grateful to Governor Cooper for taking this action to allow us to provide a critical public health service,

said Craven County Health Director Scott Harrelson.

This has been a serious issue for our county and many others impacted by Hurricane Florence.

Huge populations of mosquitos usually follow a hurricane or any weather event that results in large-scale flooding.

While most mosquitoes that happen to emerge after flooding don’t transmit human disease, they still pose as a public health problem by discouraging people from going outside and hindering recovery efforts.

Though extremely rare, the most commonly reported mosquito-borne illnesses which can be acquired in North Carolina are LaCrosse encephalitis, West Nile virus and Eastern equine encephalitis

While Outdoors, People Should Remember To:

• Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants while outdoors.

• Use mosquito repellent that contains DEET or an equivalent when outside and use caution when applying to children.

