Gov. Cooper honors former NC Rep. Annie Brown Kennedy, first Black woman elected to General Assembly

Annie Brown Kennedy was appointed by former Gov. Jim Hunt in 1979. She died Tuesday.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper ordered N.C. and U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the life of former North Carolina Representative Annie Brown Kennedy.

Kennedy was first appointed to represent N.C. House District 29 by former Governor Jim Hunt in 1979, making her the first Black woman to serve in the North Carolina General Assembly.

Later, she went on to represent the 66th district.

The former representative passed away Tuesday.

Cooper released the statement below following her passing.

"My friend, Rep. Annie Brown Kennedy, was an extraordinary public servant who paved the way for future leaders in our state as the first African American woman to serve in the NC General Assembly," Cooper said. "Our prayers are with her family and loved ones at this time."

Kennedy's funeral service is set for in Winston-Salem on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Harold and Annie Brown Kennedy Scholarship at Howard University School of Law, Washington, D.C., and Spelman College, Atlanta, Georgia in memory of Annie Brown Kennedy.

