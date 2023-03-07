Gov. Cooper announces over 500 new jobs coming to Davidson County

Lexington's Mayor confirmed that Governor Roy Cooper would be in the city to share some major news.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper announces 500 new jobs as Siemens Mobility selects Davidson County for major east coast manufacturing center.

Siemens Mobility, Inc., the global manufacturer of rail transportation cars and control systems, will build a major advanced manufacturing and rail services center in Davidson County, creating 506 jobs, Gov. Cooper announced.

"Leading global companies like Siemens Mobility continue to choose North Carolina to build the next generation in innovative clean transportation," Gov. Cooper said. "Thanks to our state's skilled workforce, and the proven education and training systems that help people maintain and build those skills, North Carolina is the number one state for manufacturing."

From the first light rail vehicle delivered to San Diego in 1984 to the 30,000 rail crossings across America, Siemens Mobility has contributed to the power of connection, jobs, and investment in the company's American cities with nine manufacturing facilities, including Lexington, 4,000 employees and more than 2,000 suppliers across the United States.

"After four decades of manufacturing trains in America and on behalf of all 4,000 Siemens Mobility employees in the U.S., we are excited to announce that we will expand our new east coast hometown in Lexington," CEO Marc Buncher said. "Now this is the moment in time for rail in America and this facility supports our strategy to grow in close proximity to our customers as well as provide us with the added capacity needed to push the boundaries of innovation."

Siemens Mobility’s project in North Carolina will be facilitated, in part, by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG) approved by the state’s Economic Investment Committee earlier today. Over the course of the 12-year term of this grant, the project is estimated to grow the state’s economy by $1.6 billion. Using a formula that takes into account the new tax revenues generated by the new jobs, as well as a capital investment of $220.2 million, the JDIG agreement authorizes the potential reimbursement to the company of up to $5,636,700, spread over 12 years.

BREAKING: Siemens is coming to Lexington. They will be building sustainable rail cars creating 500 jobs in Davidson County. pic.twitter.com/m87YOwceKK — HannahJeffriesTV (@JeffriesTV) March 7, 2023

