A new movie is being filmed in Graham, NC, and it features a familiar location

An uplifting drama called "Another Life" had a few scenes filmed in the now iconic Graham Soda Shop in the heart of Downtown Graham.

GRAHAM, N.C. — Lights!

Camera!

Chocolate Shakes?

This past week at the Graham Soda Shop, customers were traded in for a film crew.

“We were contacted about filming a diner scene for a local movie that is being made here with Kevin Sorbro and Chris Mulkey, so we’re really excited about being able to be in the movie,” Co-Owner and Mayor of Graham, Jennifer Talley, said.

Eagle-eyed patrons will know though, this isn't the first time the shop has been featured on the screen.

“We’ve filmed commercials and actually a music video. We’ve filmed all sorts of different – we just filmed a movie here last year as well," Talley said.

Each time, Talley noticed, the response to it is the same.

“I think when people come here they are really excited! We had several people filming here yesterday from California and they said, 'Oh this is such a wonderful, charming town, don’t change thing! It’s wonderful, we just love it!’ So they really fell in love with the town," Talley said.

This, for the filming of this local movie, was no exception.

“I think the actors that came here even though they’re from Hollywood, they love the small-town charm of Graham, and they didn’t hesitate signing autographs and meeting with people and taking pictures, that was really nice," said Talley.

This historical yet hidden gem of a set, sitting right on Court Square, is a place Talley believes just entrances all who stroll on in.

"I think a lot of people compare Graham to a Hallmark movie. When you get here it is this quant, little town. When you walk down the street everyone waves at you and says hello. It’s a typical southern town. It’s like a Norman Rockwell painting," Talley said.