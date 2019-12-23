GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Green Team Helping Hands team is back in the holiday spirit hosting their annual Christmas Dinner for the homeless Sunday afternoon.

Not only was there dinner, but third-grader Dallas Isley and his schoolmates from Oakridge Elementary School collected over 900 items to be given to those in attendance.

Last year Dallas was able to collect over 300 items, by himself, so this year he decided to get his whole school involved and they tripled the output.

Greensboro Police had an officer dressed as Santa out there giving out the gifts to the homeless community, and Olive Garden catered the event!