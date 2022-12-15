Greensboro announced new police chief

Assistant Chief John Thompson has been named as police chief of Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba announced Assistant Chief John Thompson as new police chief.

Thompson, a native of Cobb, CA, started his law enforcement career as a member of the Asheboro Police Department in 1988 and joined the Greensboro Police Department in 2003. He has served in several roles ranging from Resource Management Division to Vice/Narcotics Division. He previously served as the Bureau Commander of the Patrol Division.

“It is truly an honor to be selected to lead such a nationally accredited agency with an exceptional team of dedicated officers and employees,” said Chief Thompson.

“I am prioritizing challenges, such as violent crime and police community relations, while proposing unique approaches to recruitment and retention through innovation and inclusivity. The community will play a vital role in achieving public safety for all Greensboro residents,” said Chief Thompson.

Thompson has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Justice Policy Studies Administration and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Guilford College. He also holds a Master’s in Business Administration from Pfeiffer University.

“The community will appreciate how John applies a people-centered approach to law enforcement. His leadership qualities align with many of the traits the community shared in public forums,” said Assistant City Manager Nathanael Davis.

Chief Thompson succeeds Brian James, and will assume his duties Friday.

