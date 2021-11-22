Greensboro apartment fire puts 14 people out of their homes before Thanksgiving

Fire officials said one person had to go to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Four cats were also rescued from the building.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Fourteen people are out of their homes just days before Thanksgiving after an apartment fire in Greensboro early Monday morning.

Greensboro fire officials said firefighters were called out to an apartment building on Arlington Street around 4:30 a.m. after a fire started in one of the units. It took a half-hour to get the fire under control, and about 30 firefighters responded.

Fourteen people were displaced and four cats were also pulled from the building. Fire officials said one person was taken to Cone Health's emergency room for minor smoke inhalation.

The total damage was around $30,000.