Greensboro Aquatic Center honors hall of famer Marty Sheets

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Aquatic Center is honoring Special Olympics Athlete and North Carolina and Guilford County Sports Hall of Famer Marty Sheets with a bench and a plaque

In 1968, Sheets participated in the very first International Special Olympics and won a swimming gold medal. Through the years, Sheets competed in various sports and won more than 250 medals in local, state, national, and international competitions, the last coming in 2007. Sheets won international medals in swimming, skiing, tennis, powerlifting, and golf.