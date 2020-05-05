GREENSBORO, N.C. — Northern Guilford High School’s Parent Teacher Student Association recently shared photos celebrating the Class of 2020.

The photos displayed a mural created by Artist Gina Franco.

“Seniors! Check out this awesome mural,” the group wrote on Facebook.

The mural displays a variety of colors with the words “The Future is Bright” right above the year “2020” in honor of the Class of 2020.

The photos shared to Northern Guilford’s PTSA page were also taken by Gina. Each photo and was of Gina’s niece Jasmine standing in front of the mural at Fred Astaire Dance Studios.

The beautiful pictures show Jasmine posing and admiring the artwork created by her Aunt.

“This mural is dedicated to my niece Jasmine Franco and all of the 2020 graduates,” wrote Gina. “Your future is bright.”

Congratulations to the graduating Class of 2020! You did it!

Greensboro artist celebrates graduating Class of 2020 through mural

