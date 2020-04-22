GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro City Council rezoned a portion of land near Lake Jeanette from residential to commercial land use at their virtual board meeting, Tuesday evening.

The council approved the application for rezoning to a parcel of land on Lake Jeanette Road.

The amendment classified the once residential single-family properties located on the corner of Lake Jeanette Road and Lawndale Drive as commercial property.

RELATED: Neighbors frustrated as Lake Jeanette Road rezoning is continued to March

The zoning amendment permits all uses in the commercial low zoning district except for land to be used as a cemetery, convenience store with fuel pumps, to store junked cars, or for satellite dishes, and radio/antennae tower use.

According to the agenda packet from the Greensboro City Council meeting, a nontransparent fence no less than six feet tall is to be installed and kept along property lines adjacent to single-family residential uses.

And the minimum building setback from the northern boundary of the site shall not be less than 25 feet, with the maximum gross floor area per building limited to 22,000 square feet, and the maximum building height limited to 30 feet.

OTHER STORIES

Developer's plan could double the size of Jamestown

'Only one person should be on the bridge at a time' | COVID-19 signs now posted at Lake Jeanette

Tuesday coronavirus updates: White House Coronavirus Task Force details $500B relief bill

Gov. Cooper considering executive order to provide relief to furloughed workers

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775