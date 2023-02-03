Greensboro community remembers homeless man, Lance Williams

37-year-old Lance Ross was remembered Wednesday night at a vigil after being murdered Wednesday morning.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A homeless man was remembered Wednesday night during a vigil.

37-year-old Lance Williams died after a shooting in Greensboro earlier that morning, leaving a lasting impression on many in the community.

Community members said even though he had nothing, Williams would give whatever he had to help someone.

Greensboro Police say someone shot Williams near Martin Luther King Drive and Carolyn Coleman Way. He died from his injuries.

Businesses like Scuppernong Books and M'Couls Public House said they knew Williams well.

“He checks on us and we check on him. We feed him. He is like the kindest human I’ve ever met,” said M'Couls employee, Emily Evans.

Evans said she developed a close friendship with Williams.

“I got into a car wreck a few weeks ago and Lance was one of the most supportive people and constantly came and checked on me," she explained. "It’s like his home here. We joke about that being his kitchen, and out here being his bedroom. We love him a lot."

The Greensboro community came together Wednesday night to honor Williams and hold a candlelight vigil.

"I hope that he knows that he was so loved by every single one of us in Greensboro. The outpouring of love since he died, it’s so great and I wish that he could know that,” Evans said.

Remembering all the good times Williams brought to the community.

"He did offer someone who works here a place to stay when he gets his place together so that’s the kind of thing that happens. The generosity of people on the streets is remarkable," Scuppernong Books owner, Brian Lampkin said.

Evans said that the homeless man also loved sugar.

"We literally would give him bowls of sugar because he craves sugar. Putting it on all of his food like mashed potatoes, full of sugar,” she said.

Both Lambkin and Evans say while they know Williams had support, they believe there need to be more resources to help the homeless population.

"I think it could’ve gone completely different. If he could have the resources,” Evans said.

"Greensboro is not alone in failing to live up to our responsibilities," Lambkin added. It’s a nationwide problem, but we are failing people.”

WFMY reached out to Greensboro Police about this case. They said they are working on some leads and hope to find those responsible for the death.

So far, they have not released a motive for the shooting.