Local News

Greensboro hotel and restaurant group which includes Printworks Bistro, Green Valley Grill, and Lucky 32 are hiring!

For those interested in seeking positions, you can apply on the Quaintance-Weaver website.

Local businesses are starting to go back to normal, and that means many are hiring!

The group that owns the Proximity and O-Henry Hotels in Greensboro has 100 jobs available.

They have positions at their restaurants which include Printworks Bistro, Green Valley Grill, and Lucky 32.

We spoke to a manager for the hotels who lost her job last year and has since got it back.

"With the turn of the year, everything's kinda speeding up just a little bit more which is really great. However, it does put us into a little bit of a pinch with just needing more staff," said Joyce Phillips, Manager On Duty at the Proximity Hotel, O’Henry Hotel. 

For those interested in seeking positions, you can apply on the Quaintance-Weaver website

