Greensboro hotel and restaurant group which includes Printworks Bistro, Green Valley Grill, and Lucky 32 are hiring!

For those interested in seeking positions, you can apply on the Quaintance-Weaver website.

Local businesses are starting to go back to normal, and that means many are hiring!

The group that owns the Proximity and O-Henry Hotels in Greensboro has 100 jobs available.

They have positions at their restaurants which include Printworks Bistro, Green Valley Grill, and Lucky 32.

We spoke to a manager for the hotels who lost her job last year and has since got it back.

"With the turn of the year, everything's kinda speeding up just a little bit more which is really great. However, it does put us into a little bit of a pinch with just needing more staff," said Joyce Phillips, Manager On Duty at the Proximity Hotel, O’Henry Hotel.