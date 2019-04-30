GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro man was arrested Monday after a break in a homicide investigation more than two years after a man disappeared.

Gary Terrell Everette was charged with First Degree Murder in connection with the death of Darace Xavier Bolton. Everette, 25, was found and arrested at his home on Monday. Everette is in the Guilford County Jail with no bond.

Darace Xavier Bolton

Greensboro Police

Bolton, of Greensboro, was reported missing on Sept. 27, 2016. His remains were found in Brunswick County in December 2018. The death was ruled a homicide.

Bolton, 22, was the father of a young girl. A motive for the murder is not known. Greensboro Police say Everette became a suspect earlier in 2019 once the investigation shifted from a missing persons case to a homicide.

Everette was also charged with Concealment of a Death.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

