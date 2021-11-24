Greensboro motel transforms into a Winter Emergency Location

The former Regency Inn and Suites motel has turned into a warm place to stay for those in need.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An old motel in Greensboro has a new purpose. It's turned into a warm place to stay, during the cold winter months for those in need.

The former Regency Inn and Suites motel is now turned into a Winter

Emergency location. A nonprofit called partnership homes teamed up with the Interactive Resource Center and Greensboro Urban Ministry to help make it happen.

"The models that we've seen across the U.S., the best thing to do, instead of building new property is to take a property that exists that could be renovated. We were lucky enough to have the city of Greensboro's support in funding," the Executive Director of Interactive Resource Center, Kristina Singleton said.

The former motel will now give guests the chance to enjoy clean bedding, meals, laundry and health care services going into the holiday season.

"It seems perfect that it was Thanksgiving week, and we're so excited that our folks have somewhere to be without wondering what the next day is going to bring," Singleton said.

News 2 spoke with one new resident who just moved into the emergency location Tuesday.

"I've been out here on the streets for about five or six years by circumstances beyond my control. This was a blessing because it's been so cold out here and I've been sleeping in a tent," Montana Ellison said.