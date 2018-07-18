GREENSBORO (WFMY) - The Greensboro Coliseum was named a host site for the 2022 NCAA Division I Women's Basketball Tournament Regional Wednesday.

In 2022, Bridgeport, Connecticut (Webster Bank Arena); Greensboro, North Carolina (Greensboro Coliseum); Spokane; and Wichita, Kansas (Intrust Bank Arena) will serve as the four regional sites.

The coliseum already had been picked as a host site for the 2019 NCAA Women’s regional.

