x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Hippo pregnancy watch! Holly could give birth any day now at Greensboro Science Center

The Greensboro Science Center expects Holly to give birth anytime between now and May.

More Videos

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Science Center will welcome a new pygmy hippo soon.

Holly the Hippo is expecting a baby!

Holly is part of a breeding program that is helping to grow the number of pygmy hippos around the world.

Pygmy hippos are pregnant for six to seven months and baby pygmy hippos usually weigh between 8 to 12 pounds.

The Center said Holly could have the baby anytime between now and the middle of May.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY for the free app to add to your account. You can add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out