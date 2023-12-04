Hippo pregnancy watch! Holly could give birth any day now at Greensboro Science Center

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Science Center will welcome a new pygmy hippo soon.
Holly the Hippo is expecting a baby!
Holly is part of a breeding program that is helping to grow the number of pygmy hippos around the world.
Pygmy hippos are pregnant for six to seven months and baby pygmy hippos usually weigh between 8 to 12 pounds.
The Center said Holly could have the baby anytime between now and the middle of May.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY for the free app to add to your account. You can add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.