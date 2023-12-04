Hippo pregnancy watch! Holly could give birth any day now at Greensboro Science Center

The Greensboro Science Center expects Holly to give birth anytime between now and May.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Science Center will welcome a new pygmy hippo soon.

Holly the Hippo is expecting a baby!

Holly is part of a breeding program that is helping to grow the number of pygmy hippos around the world.

Pygmy hippos are pregnant for six to seven months and baby pygmy hippos usually weigh between 8 to 12 pounds.

The Center said Holly could have the baby anytime between now and the middle of May.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.