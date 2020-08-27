'it will be fun to see how we can help' | Greensboro mentoring program raising money to remodel remote learning spaces

The SHIELD Mentoring program is halfway to its goal of raising $2,500 to remodel 25 students' learning spaces.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Many families want to make their home feel more like the classroom for their students doing remote learning but it can be expensive to put it all together.

A Greensboro mentoring group is stepping up to help.

The SHIELD Mentoring program is halfway to its goal of raising $2,500 to remodel students' learning spaces.

Founder Precious McKoy realized how important these types of spaces can be when her own kids started remote learning.

"Initially, we were all sitting at the dining room table which didn't work so well because we were all facing each other," McKoy said, "It's a little more difficult than we may want to talk about for our youth to focus for a very long time whenever they are sitting in front of a computer."

Her family recently remodeled their own remote learning spaces so her 13 and eight-year-olds could work separately. Now, she wants to make sure her mentees get the same opportunity.

"I've got interior designers helping with this project, the pouring of support has been coming in so it will be fun just to see how we can help," McKoy said.

McKoy said they will remodel spaces for 25 kids with things like desks and decorations.

The program doesn't have the money to be able to help with technology needs like adding Wi-Fi but she believes this will be a start.