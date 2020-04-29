GREENSBORO, N.C. — All Greensboro Transit Authority and SCAT bus routes have been suspended, according to a Wednesday morning tweet from GTA.

WFMY News 2 received phone calls from some viewers who said they were trying to ride the bus this morning, but couldn't.

The city's bus system tweeted, "Due to recent COVID-19 developments, all GTS and SCAT services are temporarily halted. As the city continues to follow the Governor's stay-at-home order, residents must consider alternative options for necessary travel until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience."

We're making calls to the city to find out more. Stay with us for updates on this developing story.

RELATED: Guilford County Schools will create a new plan for bus drivers passing out meals

RELATED: Costco to require face masks for customers at all stores

RELATED: ALERT! Extended deadline for SSI recipients to claim $500 child stimulus money.