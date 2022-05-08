Greensboro woman sets off on 16-day cruise to end up on lockdown

Kimberly Miles set sail on Carnival's Spirit cruise ship to see the Central American Coast, but got stuck in isolation at a Seattle hotel after catching COVID-19.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro woman sets off on a 16-day cruise and ends up on a ship in lockdown.

Passengers on a Carnival Cruise Ship that docked last Tuesday in Seattle said more than 100 people aboard the ship tested positive for COVID-19, and the ship was overwhelmed.

Kimberly Miles set sail on Carnival's Spirit cruise ship hoping to see the Central American Coast.

Instead she's stuck in isolation at a Seattle hotel after catching COVID during an outbreak onboard.

“My tests show that I was positive, and I couldn't believe it. You know, I said well, let me make sure. So, I waited another 30 minutes, and I had a second COVID test,” Miles said. “They told me to remain in the room, you know, I would need to be on the isolation, they will be coming to the room to test me to be sure. They gave me another test…and it didn't even take maybe two minutes, she said that you're definitely positive.”

She said she was in isolation on the ship for 5 days, but for others it was longer.

Some passengers said they waited hours for food, weren’t properly isolated and couldn’t get a hold of medical staff.

“We couldn't call anybody…you call, and it would ring, ring, ring and ring all day long,” Miles said.

“All health and safety protocols were closely followed including vaccination requirements and pre-cruise testing of all guests,” a statement from a Carnival Cruise Line spokesperson said in part. “Additional measures were implemented during the voyage, including mask requirements for guests.”

Miles said she believes the carnival did their best.

“I knew the risks in going. So, I don't blame carnival for any of that. I made that choice, you know, to go,” she said.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.