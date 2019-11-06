GREENSBORO, N.C. — Students and parents are learning American Hebrew Academy in Greensboro has closed.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the Academy's social media pages have been deleted and their website landing page says ‘American Hebrew Academy is closed.’ WFMY News 2 reporter Adaure Achumba got a prerecorded message that the number had been disconnected when trying to call the school.

Glenn A. Drew, the school’s CEO, and Leeor Sabbah, chairman of the school’s board, announced the closing Tuesday morning in an email WFMY News 2 was able to obtain the contents of.

“The American Hebrew Academy began as a dream, it was a dream fulfilled for 18 years, and it is a dream that must, unfortunately, come to an end,” the email told students, parents and staff.

CEO Glenn Drew wrote that the Board of Trustees voted to close the school due to ‘insufficient growth in enrollment.’ Drew also cites the Academy’s ‘inability to secure adequate funding to cover future school expenses.’ Enrollment contracts for the 2019/2020 academic year will be terminated with a full refund of amounts paid toward the next school year will be processed immediately by the business office.

A GoFundMe page with the goal of raising $6 million has been set up. The Academy is located on Hobbs Road.

We're working on gathering more information about the school's sudden closure.

